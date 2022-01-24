Sometimes you just need your yoga fix, and when you live along the beaches in Tampa Bay (or when you’re visiting), it only makes sense to get your downward dog on along the beach. We’ve handpicked some of the best places to practice yoga on the beach, from Pass-a-Grille to Redington.

Yoga on the Sand in St. Pete Beach

Salti Yogi Terre Terry teaches yoga classes Monday-Saturdays on Upham Beach. She offers Gentle Yin- a practice specializing in releasing the connective tissue of pain and stress Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. For yogis wanting to sweat and demonstrate their endurance, check out the vinyasa flow classes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. Beginner’s hatha classes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 a.m. utilize breathwork and posture. Head over to Upham Beach (south of the concession stand) to sample each of these classes. Each session is 75 minutes and the yogi runs on Venmo donations.

Sunset Yoga on Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach Yoga offers morning beach yoga sessions as well as candlelight beach yoga during the sunset. This beach yoga emphasizes the essentials of yoga, such as breathing, posture, and vinyasa positions. The classes welcome all skill levels. Schedules and prices vary, and every class requires pre-registration. Beach yoga classes meet at Archibald Park. Head over to madeirabeachyoga.com for an updated schedule, pricing information, and that required registration.

Redington Beach Yoga on the Sand

Beach Yoga Pinellas offers beachfront classes on Redington Shores and Clearwater Beach. This yoga studio wants you to relax and reheal during class. The Redington Shores Classes connect between Redington Towers, 17940 Gulf Blvd and Sunset Reef, 17960 Gulf Blvd. Schedules and prices vary, but get the latest at beachyogapinellas.com.

Pass-a-Grille Yoga and Après-Yoga Swim

Beach Yoga in Pass-a-Grille offers beach classes for yogis of all skill levels. Find the class at the 16th ave entrance of the beach. These classes stress the importance of breathing, flexibility and stretching. Sometimes participants even swim after the relaxing class. Find the schedule and prices at navayogastudio.com.

Free Yoga with a Side of Margaritas in Treasure Island

The original Caddy’s on Treasure Island hosts free yoga classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Each class lasts an hour and open to anyone, regardless of experience or skill. After a Friday class, get 10% off your purchase at Caddy’s. For more information visit caddys.com