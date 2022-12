Madeira Beach will hold its municipal election on March 14, 2023, and residents will get to vote for mayor. Currently, the two candidates are Doug Andrews and Jim Rostek. To run for mayor, Andrews relinquished his District 3 seat, which newcomer Eddie McGeehan will take (he had no opponents). Anne-Marie Brooks will represent District 4. She, too, is a newcomer who faced no opponent.

The current mayor, John Hendricks, chose to step down, as did the current District 4 commissioner, Dave Huston.

