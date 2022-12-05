For Tampa Bay locals, birds tell the time.

As the real snowbirds trickle in for the winter, many celebrate the return of seasonal favorites, like the American white pelican, that serve as signals of Florida’s vague seasons.

Pictures of the pelicans and other migratory birds flood online Facebook groups like “We Love St. Pete Parks!” One such member of this group is retired Park Naturalist for Pinellas’ Parks and Conservation Resources Department, Michael McGoff. Like many other local nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers, McGoff knows to have the camera ready for the white giants around late October or mid-November.

“I posted a picture Oct. 18 and I said, ‘They’re back!'” McGoff said cheerfully. “If you go to Fort De Soto you’ll see hundreds of them.”

However, just like their human counterparts, snowbirds are not on a fixed schedule.

“They were a tiny bit early this year,” said Fairl Thomas, Bird Secretary at Birds in Helping Hands Rescue. “They’re not always perfectly on the date.”

Factors such as weather and feeding patterns affect the pelicans on their trek from the northern Great Lakes to southwestern Florida, Thomas said.

But, with Tampa Bay providing prime migration real estate, according to University of Florida Research Wildlife Biologist Dr. Abby Powell, the pelicans are just the tip of the migratory iceberg.

“In St. Petersburg, there’s a lot of coastal islands and a lot of habitat that’s preserved,” Powell said, referring to the prominence of migratory birds in the area “That’s good for shore birds.”

Shorebirds like the endangered red knot may only sport a wingspan of 20 inches, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s website. But the red knots make an over 9,000-mile migration from the high Arctic to the southernmost tip of Argentina every year, Powell said. The bay’s geological position makes a great midpoint for adult knots and their teenagers on the way down every autumn.

“The juveniles, so the birds that were hatched this year in the Arctic, some of them spend the winter in Florida,” Powell said. “So a lot of the red knots you see out at Fort De Soto in the winter time are actually juveniles.”

However, the variety of migrants extends past the shoreline and many migrant waterfowl, like the unmistakable hooded merganser, habitually take to the same ponds and lakes in the area, Thomas said.

“When I was a kid walking to elementary school, I would stop and watch the hooded mergansers every single day,” Thomas recalls.

Regardless of their status as migratory or not, scientists continue to monitor the effects of climate change on shore birds, Powell said. The biggest threat is sea-level rise.

“Some of the habitats that they’re depending on, both for breeding and for spending the winter, are being taken away by sea-level rise and coastal erosion,” Powell said.

One existing spot to view migrators like the white pelicans is a pass at Shell Key Preserve, referred to as Irma Pass after the 2017 hurricane that helped carve it, McGoff said. However, the pelicans are notoriously shy and prone to taking off if anything, human or watercraft, gets too close.

“It’s almost too late when you see one get up,” McGoff said. “They’ll all start getting up…”

In contrast, for local birds like the white ibis and the green monk parrot, humans are merely an obstacle to graze and nest around.

Referred to as “pandemonium” by the Crescent Lake Neighborhood Association (CLNA), green monk parrots claim the neighborhood’s iconic water tower as their nesting grounds, according to CLNA’s website.

The parrots plunder Florida despite not being a part of native wildlife, Powell said. The invasive species could out-compete local species for food and nesting habitats.

As the migrators come and go, true natives like McGoff and the white ibis can be seen striding across Tampa Bay’s natural landscapes year round. Camera lens and eye to the sky.

Meet the Real Snowbirds of Tampa Bay: October-March

Below is a short avian advent calendar of sorts listing some of Tampa Bay’s regular migratory species.

White Pelican

Red Knot

Hooded Merganser

Meet the Locals: January-December Tampa Bay Birds

Unlike the fair-feathered snowbirds, these honorable mentions stick year round, come hurricane or come shine.

White Ibis

Green Monk Parrot