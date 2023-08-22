Hickory Dickery Dock? Causeway Village’s Dock Expansion

What do you say to a person who rents land from a Mobile Home Community with a dock? Hope you can afford one of the 11 slips!

When a community is so close to the water that it can offer people the opportunity to rent dock space to slip their boats, that’s special, right? Of course, you may not need a boat slip, but it is a nice amenity to have when you live close to the water.

Causeway Village’s dock expansion will be discussed Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at South Pasadena’s City Hall Commission Chambers meeting.

To Dock Your Boat or Not to Dock Your Boat

Causeway Village, LLC in South Pasadena is such a place. Lakeshore Properties owns the community along with hundreds of similar Mobile Home Communities (MHC) across the country. The people who live there own their mobile homes and rent the land from Causeway Village.

Causeway Village received a Special Exception Permit (SEP) from the City of South Pasadena in 2021 to install an additional 35 boat slips.

What the Special Exception Permit Says

The permit says Causeway Village may add the 35 boat slips as long as they agree to certain conditions. These include that a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) be formed to ensure that the dock is available to residents at a low cost; that the cost of the upkeep and replacement of the dock be funded from this 501(c)(3); and that the size of the boats slipped there is limited (to a maximum of 25-30 feet).

The Issue for Residents in and Around Causeway Village

The ownership of Causeway Village have not begun the boat dock expansion yet. They have not registered for a not-for-profit 501(c)(3). Now, they are going back before the City of South Pasadena on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers.

Why go back before the Commission when they have already received the Special Exception Permit (SEP)?

“They are going back to try to change the conditions for which they were granted the permit,” says Marj Lorand, resident of a neighboring property, Pasadena Shores.

The Motive for Seeking Another Permit?

Lorand believes that Lakeshore Properties is seeking to expand the use of the new 35 boat slips to include those who do not live in Causeway Village.

Another Bite of the Apple

“Why else would they go back for another permit they already have,” she said. “Removing the conditions of the original permit will only benefit the owners and operators of Causeway Village.”

Lorand also noted this kind of change in the SEP violates city codes 130-10 MH-13.5 — Mobile home residential districts, and 130-12 Residential multifamily districts, which require marinas to be for non-profit community uses.

To Show Your Support for Community Standards

Lorand suggests that you either write a letter to the South Pasadena Commission or attend the meeting and speak at the public hearing (3-minutes per person) for the Special Exception Use Permit for Causeway Village.

South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com

