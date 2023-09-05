Hickory Dickery Dock: The Back Story to Causeway Village Docks

Residents of Causeway Village Mobile Home Community, LLC and other South Pasadena residents will have the chance to attend the City of South Pasadena’s Planning Board and City Commission meeting, which the City Clerk will reschedule. The City cancelled the Aug. 29 meeting. No date has been set yet for the meeting.

The discussion will revolve around the expansion of the boat dock at Causeway Village from 11 slips to a total of 35. The Commission granted the original Special Exception Permit (SEP) to Causeway Village, Lakeshore Communities, back in 2021.

Another Bite of the Apple

The issue for the homeowners at Causeway Village is that the boat dock remains for residents only. Causeway Village residents expressed concern that the ownership of the community land is trying to change the terms of their SEP. These changes would allegedly allow outsiders to rent boat slips.

Neighbor Marj Lorand believes this expansion of the new 24 boat slips includes the use for those who do not live in Causeway Village.

What the Special Exception Permit Says

The permit states Causeway Village may add the 24 boat slips as long as they agree to certain conditions. This includes that a 501(c)(3) form to keep the dock available to residents at a low cost. The cost of the upkeep and replacement of the dock would get funded from this 501(c)(3). Lastly, the size of the boats docked there can only reach a maximum of 25-30 feet.

Limiting boat size will help limit draft. Save the Manatee, a 501(c)(3) founded by Jimmy Buffett and Bob Graham, says limiting draft is vital, because boats should not disturb seagrass, other natural elements, and the animal population.

Save the Manatees

People also expressed concern about seagrass scarcity for manatees. A plume of seagrass rests near the Causeway Village dock, which is a feeding ground for manatees. Seagrass scarcity directly causes manatee deaths from starvation, according to various wildlife agencies. FDEP has a supplemental feeding program in some areas of Florida. Seagress provides the main food source for manatees, and, as manatee are a protected species, coastal authorities are careful about boating around seagrass beds.

That’s another reason this Aug. 29 meeting was so important to the people who live in this community.

“We want to protect our environment,” Lorand said.

Learn more about saving the manatees.