High Flying on Treasure Island

The 7th Annual Veterans Day Fall Fly on Treasure Island took off on the beach behind the Thunderbird Resort on November 9 and 10. Kite flyers from all over the country honored the theme “Honor America’s Veterans”with red, white and blue kites, banners, tents and flags, while stunt groups like Quad FX demonstrated their skills with shows throughout the weekend. The event was sponsored by Windworks, the City of Treasure Island, and host hotel The Thunderbird Beach Resort. The Fall Fly is one of three kiting events held in this spot throughout the year. Next up is the Treasure Island Kite Festival and Competition Festival, held over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend January.