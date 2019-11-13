Buy Four Get One FREE Ad Special!

High Flying on Treasure Island

Posted by: Jeff Donnelly in Community November 13, 2019

“I’ve been flying kites all over the world,” says veteran John Martin. “I’ve flown in Singapore. In Dubai. Off the ships.” Retired from the US Navy in 1998 after 31 years in, the kite Martin brought with him to the festival was completely hand made. 

The 7th Annual Veterans Day Fall Fly on Treasure Island took off on the beach behind the Thunderbird Resort on November 9 and 10. Kite flyers from all over the country honored the theme “Honor America’s Veterans”  with red, white and blue kites, banners, tents and flags, while stunt groups like Quad FX demonstrated their skills with shows throughout the weekend. The event was sponsored by Windworks, the City of Treasure Island, and host hotel The Thunderbird Beach Resort. The Fall Fly is one of three kiting events held in this spot throughout the year. Next up is the Treasure Island Kite Festival and Competition Festival, held over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend January. 

