High School Graduation Ceremonies Proceed

Starting Tuesday, July 7, Spectrum Field, an outdoor baseball complex in Clearwater, will host the 2020 graduation processions for Pinellas County High Schools, at 601 N Old Coachman Rd.

There will be previously recorded speeches available on the PCS YouTube Channel, followed by a live-stream of the Spectrum Field ceremonies. Ceremonies at other locations will not be livestreamed.

Graduates can invite up to four guests. There will be no seating available for guests, however. Organizers suggest light, comfortable shoes and clothing for guests and graduates.

All attendees and graduates are required to wear masks. Photo opportunities will be quick and handshakes will not be allowed.

After the ceremony and photos, graduates can pick up their diplomas via a drive-through line at Clearwater High School, 540 S Hercules Ave.

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 7: Tarpon Springs High, 7 to 9 a.m.; Pinellas Park, 9:30 a.m. to noon; Countryside, 4 to 6 p.m.; Osceola, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m

Wednesday, July 8: Seminole, 7 to 9 a.m.; East Lake, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Lakewood, 4 to 5 p.m.; Clearwater, 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 9: Boca Ciega, 7 to 9 a.m.; St. Petersburg, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Northeast, 4 to 6 p.m.; Palm Harbor, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10: Gibbs, 7 to 9 a.m.; Largo, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Dixie, 4 to 6 p.m.; Dunedin, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.