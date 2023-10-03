Higher Learning Christian Academy Opens For the School Year

Earlier this year, Higher Learning Christian Academy opened in St. Petersburg. The academy accepts students from 3 years old for preschool, up through fourth grade.

Headed by Shirlel Harper, the school’s main goal is to provide a quality education, along with teaching Christian values, to students of all demographics. At the moment, the school has four students and four staff members, but growth is in the future.

“We’re definitely looking to make an impact and stay here for the children of the future,” said Harper.

The academy, in Gulfport’s Tangerine neighborhood, accepts various scholarships, including ELC and Florida School Readiness.

“We’re very excited to help the community grow as we grow with them,” said Harper.

Higher Learning Christian Academy, 1844 54th St. S., Gulfport. 727-543-9903, athigherlearning.com

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.