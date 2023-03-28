Historic Old Northeast’s Art in the Garden Tour

Celebrate St. Pete’s artists by visiting Art in the Garden. The Historic Old Northeast Neighborhood Association hosts its inaugural Art in the Garden tour on April 15.

Art in the Garden invites guests to experience 10 gardens in the neighborhood featuring 13 artists and six musical entertainers. Gardens are their own form of art, ranging from tropical to contemporary to bungalow hideaways.

According to HONNA President Nick Bell, most of the artists live in the neighborhood. Their art ranges from oil paintings to ceramics to ikebana. And to add to the sensory experience, St. Pete musicians including a harpist, two guitarists, pianists, and a flautist will perform in multiple gardens.

“This is meant to be more of an intimate situation where they get to know the artists. They can talk with the hosts of the gardens and ask questions. So it’s that combination of gardens and love for art and frankly entertainment,” Bell told The Gabber Newspaper.

Interested guests must buy tickets beforehand. All proceeds go toward “replenishing the Old Northeast’s lush street tree canopy.” After purchasing tickets, guests receive a map of the gardens.

A Sneak Peak at the First Stop

The first garden on the map exhibits work from Michelle Passoff, Andre Kupfermunz, and Kris Meenan.

Photographer Passoff and sculptor Kupfermunz live in the Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. As a wife and husband team they create abstract paintings on ridged aluminum framed with asymmetrical metal. Passoff explained how their metal art can exist inside a home or outside in a garden. The duo also plan to display their photographs of the neighborhood and ceramic sculpture.

“Our art is going to be in a neighbor’s garden. This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know fellow artists that we didn’t know before and to get to know a neighbor we didn’t know before. It’s really a relationship building opportunity for us,” Passoff said.

St. Pete artist Meenan accompanies the two, but with their creations of acrylic paintings and digital drawings. Meenan is “heavily influenced by their Finnish heritage and growing up in vibrant South Florida” according to Bell.

“What we love about partnering with Kris Meenan in this particular garden is that our art is very colorful, and so is hers but in a different style,” Passoff said. “So I think you’re gonna see pops of really energetic colors in the garden on 16th avenue.”

These Historic Old Northeast Gardens feature artists such as Anna Broshears, Chad Mize, Ezra Sembler, Francine Michel, Gina White, Gregory Carlin, Gretchen Ward Warren, Jake Bauer, Laura Marshall, Leigh O’Rourke, Noelle Mason, Sharon Leonard, Susan Wiley, T. Gilliam, and Will Douglas.

Purchase tickets online or at one of these businesses: Lida’s Jungle, Willow Tree Nursery, Dolin’s Garden Center, Jene’s Nursery & Tropicals, Articles, and Sunken Gardens.