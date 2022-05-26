Hit and Run Driver Kills Man on Scooter in St. Pete

St. Peterburg Police crest
A man was killed in a St. Petersburg crash on 34th Street North / U.S. 19.
St. Petersburg Police Department

A 38-year-old man riding and electric scooter was killed in a 3 a.m. hit-and-run crash on U.S. 19. early May 25.

St. Petersburg police said Anthony Reynolds was operating the scooter on U.S. 19 (34th Street North) near 38th Avenue North.

Police said the scooter was hit by a light blue Toyota Avalon in the median lane of the busy thoroughfare.

The vehicle does not have tinted windows and it appears to be an older body style with damage to the front driver side and the front windshield,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a statement on the fatal overnight crash.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the accident scene, according to police.

by Mike Sunnucks

