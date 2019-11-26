Holiday Boat Parade Roundup

Tampa Bay may not exactly be a Winter Wonderland when the holidays roll around, but one thing the region has on those with snowier climates: spectacular lighted boat parades. Waterways around Pinellas and the surrounding area will be lit up throughout December for family friendly events that celebrate the season in a distinctly Florida fashion.

Below is a list of some of the best upcoming parades in the area and where to watch.

December 7

Pass-a-Grille Vina Del Mar 2019 Lighted Boat Parade

Merry Pier, 801 Pass a Grille Way, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Santa at the Seahorse, Caroling on the Marry Pier Dock, Luminaries along the seawall, St. Pete Beach firemen, grilled burger and hot dogs

More info: merrypier.com

December 13

Treasure Island’s Lighted Boat Parade

6:20 PM, The Club at Treasure Island

400 Treasure Island CausewayTreasure Island, FL 33706

More info here

December 14

53rd Annual Festival of Lights Boat Parade

6:30 PM, Madeira Beach Municipal Marina

503 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

More info here

34th Annual Boca Ciega Yacht Club Gulfport Christmas Boat Parade

6 PM, Boca Ciega Yacht Club‎

4600 Tifton Drive South, Gulfport, FL 33711

Entry Fee: Two (or more) unwrapped children’s presents OR a check made out to “Operation Santa”, the City of Gulfport’s annual toy drive. We’re proud to have supported this drive for over 18 years!

More Info: sailbcyc.org/ChristmasBoatParade

Island Estates Boat Parade accompanied by the Florida Brass Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps

8 PM, Coachman Park

301 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33755

More Info here

December 21

Downtown Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade 2019

The Tampa Riverwalk

600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, Florida 33602

More Info here

December 22

Redington Beach/Indian Shores Holiday Boat Parade

6 PM, Tom Stuart Causeway

Adjacent to 650 150th Ave., Madeira Beach, FL

More Info here