Holiday Boat Parade Roundup

Below is a list of some of the best upcoming parades in the area and where to watch.
December 7
Pass-a-Grille Vina Del Mar 2019 Lighted Boat Parade
Merry Pier, 801 Pass a Grille Way, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
Santa at the Seahorse, Caroling on the Marry Pier Dock, Luminaries along the seawall, St. Pete Beach firemen, grilled burger and hot dogs
More info: merrypier.com
December 13
Treasure Island’s Lighted Boat Parade
6:20 PM, The Club at Treasure Island
400 Treasure Island CausewayTreasure Island, FL 33706
More info here
December 14
53rd Annual Festival of Lights Boat Parade
6:30 PM, Madeira Beach Municipal Marina
503 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
More info here
34th Annual Boca Ciega Yacht Club Gulfport Christmas Boat Parade
6 PM, Boca Ciega Yacht Club
4600 Tifton Drive South, Gulfport, FL 33711
Entry Fee: Two (or more) unwrapped children’s presents OR a check made out to “Operation Santa”, the City of Gulfport’s annual toy drive. We’re proud to have supported this drive for over 18 years!
More Info: sailbcyc.org/ChristmasBoatParade
Island Estates Boat Parade accompanied by the Florida Brass Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps
8 PM, Coachman Park
301 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33755
More Info here
December 21
Downtown Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade 2019
The Tampa Riverwalk
600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, Florida 33602
More Info here
December 22
Redington Beach/Indian Shores Holiday Boat Parade
6 PM, Tom Stuart Causeway
Adjacent to 650 150th Ave., Madeira Beach, FL
More Info here