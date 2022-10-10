Holiday Lights, Swing Dances, and More in Gulfport

With the new fiscal year underway as of Oct. 1, Gulfport’s started work on several new projects.

Paving Gulfport Streets

Segments of nine different Gulfport streets should get paving improvements in the next year. Gulfport Council approved a paving contract at its Oct. 4 meeting.

The agreement with Asphalt Paving Systems Inc. carries a $380,921.11 price tag; Council approved it without any discussion, as part of the consent agenda.

According to a City staff report, milling and resurfacing will take place in the following locations:

23rd Avenue, between 52nd and 54th Streets South

25th Avenue, between 54th and 53rd Streets South

13th Avenue, between 64th and 63rd Streets South

51st Street, between Tangerine Avenue and Gulfport Boulevard South

50th Street South, from Tangerine Avenue south to the dead end

31st Avenue, between 49th and 53rd Streets South

26th Avenue, between 49th and 52nd Streets South

Coronado Way, from 49th Street South to the Gulfport Municipal Marina

Del Rio Way, from 49th Street South to the Gulfport Municipal Marina

Gulfport officials said Asphalt Paving Systems had the lowest bid for a contract with the City of St. Cloud, and that Gulfport can piggyback on that. The 22-23 fiscal year budget includes funding for the paving.

Garbage Truck Repair

Council approved a resolution authorizing the payment of anticipated repairs to sanitation vehicles throughout the year, as long as those repairs don’t exceed $50,000. Rush Truck Center typically makes these repairs, as they’re a sole-source provider for Peterbilt trucks and most of the City’s sanitation fleet are Peterbilt, staff said.

Shade Sails at Tomlinson Park Playgrounds

Council also approved spending $128,436 to install shade sails at Tomlinson Park. The City will purchase two shade sails from Creative Shade Solutions Inc., one measuring 50 by 150 feet and the other measuring 30 by 30 feet. One will be placed at the each of the park’s two playgrounds.

All but $10,000 of this amount was accounted for in the FY2023 budget; a budget amendment was required since updated price quotes came in higher due to inflation, officials said. The City will use its General Fund balance for the difference.

Swing and Soul Dances at the Gulfport Casino

Gulfport Council approved a purchase order for Retro Production Company so the City can continue its Wednesday Night Swing and Second Friday Soul/Disco dances at the Gulfport Casino. This agreement includes a provision where the City of Gulfport and Retro Production split the gate 50/50. Retro Production Company has provided these dances in the Casino for two decades, since September, 2002, according to City officials.

Here Comes a Piano-Playing Santa Claus (and Other Holiday Decor)

Once again, Gulfport will have holiday decorations throughout the city. Council approved $40,402.25 to pay Rileighs Outdoor LLC (Clark Sales Display) to decorate the city for the winter holidays. The contracted company will provide all labor, materials, supervision, tools, equipment, and vehicles needed to install and maintain the decorations during the holiday season, as well as their removal at the end of the season.

According to the contract, Rileighs Outdoor will have the decorations installed, lit, and functional by Nov. 21 and removed by Jan. 7.

According to a City staff report, the labor-intensive nature of the maintenance, installation, removal and storage of the large number of decorations has made the impact on regular City operations prohibitive. The lease, installation, removal and storage of holiday decorations is the accepted practice of many communities.

The City of Gulfport display consists of traditional elements such as low wattage LED lighting in Clymer Park, a 7.5-foot ornament tree on Gulfport Boulevard and the 49th Street South corridor, red ribbon and two red-with-gold-trim bows along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the Waterfront Redevelopment District, and a 17-foot LED multi colored tree on the sidewalk of the Historic Gulfport Casino.

The decor in Clymer Park, which historically includes placards celebrating Hanukah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and a Buddha meditating, and decorations for the live cedar tree that the City will light the first Monday in December, all belong to the City and Gulfport staff will install those decorations, save for the larger-than-life, fully-lit, piano playing Santa, which Rileigh’s provides every year.