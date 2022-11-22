Holiday Observance Closings in St. Pete Beach

As the City of St. Pete Beach recognizes Thanksgiving, government run offices will be closed.
In observance of Thanksgiving, all St. Pete Beach City Offices, the Community Center, St. Pete Beach Public Library, and Freebee services will be closed.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the St. Pete Beach Public Library plans to close at 5 p.m. They will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and will continue operating during regular hours.

On Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, the City Office and the Community Center will be closed. They will open for regular hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Freebee service on St. Pete Beach will not operate the entire day of Thursday, Nov. 24. The service will be available for beach-goers Friday, Nov. 25.

