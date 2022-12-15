Holiday Things to Do in South Pinellas: Dec. 15-20

Thursday, December 15-24

It’s A Wonderful One-Man Show You won’t want to miss this pop-up show of “It’s a Wonderful Life” from American Stage. This one-man Christmas show stars drag performer and actor Matt McGee, who plays every role in this new adaption of a holiday classic. You can see this performance at four Pinellas locations: Coastal Creative, Studio @620, The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, and Gulfport’s Catherine A. Hickman Theater. $35. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

Thursday, December 15

Widowing Tribe Meeting You’re not alone and the widowing tribe is here to help. This group provides widowed people a chance to speak their minds while also socializing others in the same boat. The group works to empower each other, encourages positive changes, and builds resilience. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 12:30 p.m. 727-893-1231.

Friday, December 16

Holiday Benefit Concert During the season of giving, make a difference by attending Sacred Lands’ holiday benefit concert. The proceeds from the concert go toward ending the cycle of homelessness in our community. A variety of performers will perform and they’ll have a potluck dinner during the performances, so bring an item to share. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $15. 727-347-0354, sacredlandspreservation.org

Saturday, December 17

Mistletoe Market Spend your Saturday morning shopping locally at the Mistletoe Market. Local vendors will set up shop for you to check out their holiday items. Maybe you’ll find that perfect holiday gift! Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Holiday Paddle Tour Decorate your kayak, stand-up paddle board, or canoe for this group guided tour through mangroves, a sunset in Boca Ciega Bay, and the Gulfport boat parade. The groups are collecting donations so bring a toy to help families in need during the holidays. Don’t forget to make a reservation to join. Clam Bayou Kayak Launch, 2901 Miriam St. S., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. $45-$80. 727-565-6421.

Lit Boat Parade Join the celebration of Treasure Island’s 37th annual lighted boat parade. This is one of the largest boat parades in the Tampa Bay area, and, like the others, it features boats covered in festive lights and decorations. This event includes musical entertainment, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a concession stand. 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island. 5 p.m. 727-547-4575.

Boats Gettin’ Lit Join Boca Ciega Yacht Club’s 37th annual lighted Christmas boat parade. Bring holiday gift donations to help Gulfport’s Operation Santa. It starts by Osgood Point, goes through the bay’s canals, then crosses to Isla del Sol, and circles back around. Boca Ciega Yacht Club, 4600 Tifton Dr. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-321-7925.

Sunday, December 18

Book Sale Attention all book lovers! Indian Shores hosts a library book sale full of magazines, puzzles, DVDS, and of course, books. The market includes other vendors selling gourmet treats, arts, and plenty more. Indian Shores Town Hall, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. thebeachmarkets.com.

Holiday Opera Check out this pop-opera styled holiday performance from the St. Pete Opera Company. Don’t forget to bring some snacks, drinks, a couple of chairs for you and your friends or family, and a blanket to sit and enjoy this holiday show in the park. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. $35. 727-823-2040, my.stpeteopera.org

Even More Holiday Boats Enjoy the dazzling lights on these locally decorated boats from Redington Beaches/Indian Shores as they go from the Tom Stuart Causeway to Caddy’s Indian Shores. The top three boats win up to $500 in prize money. 105 164th Ave. Redington Beach. 6 p.m.

Monday, December 19

A Holly Jolly Holiday Party Celebrate the holidays with your friends and Gulfport neighbors at this holiday party. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar, holiday treats and desserts, Christmas light displays, and listen for the announcements of the gingerbread house contest winners. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 12:30 p.m. 727-893-1231.

Tuesday, December 20

Make Gulfport Festive! Decorate your home or business to be a part of Gulfport’s holiday decorations contest. Awards go to one home and one business who put together the most festive decorations judged by Santa and his elves. Brighten up Gulfport with your favorite holiday decorations and the most colorful lights. Have your home registered by noon; judges will make their rounds by 6 p.m. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 727-893-1000.