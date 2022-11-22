Holiday Toy and Bike Drive in St. Pete

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the St. Pete Fools will host its annual toy drive. The nonprofit social club will accept donations from 12-5 p.m. They plan to raise funds for toys and bikes for children in Pinellas County.

This group aims to collect around 2,000 toys and 500 bicycles. They need new toys for ages 2-17 and bicycles and other bike accessories for ages 10-18.

Founded in 2020, the St. Pete Fools host events and fundraisers to “give a helping hand to local charities in the form of tangible donations only.”

They’ll give the collected toys to the Kind Mouse, an organization that assists Pinellas County “families in transition and their chronically hungry children.” The Kind Mouse has collected around 2,000 toys during previous year toy drives.

Any bicycles collected as well as helmets and bike locks will go to the St. Petersburg Police Department, who will gift them to local children. One of the members of St. Pete Fools, Alex de Jesus, started the original bike donation drive in conjunction with the St. Petersburg Police Department, and the two continue to work together to collect bikes for Pinellas County children.

All guests who raise funds or donate toys and bikes will get a free meal. All are welcome to stay and mingle with other donors, the SPPD, and the beneficiaries.

Fin more information on the upcoming event.