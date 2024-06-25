Holy Waters: Stella’s Divine Wine and Gourmet To Open in Gulfport

Attention, Gulfport oenophiles and cheese fans: Stella’s, purveyor of biscuits and eggs on one side of the Village Courtyard and kitchen sundries and books on the other, has added a third store to, if you’ll pardon the pun, her trinity: Stella’s Divine Wine and Gourmet.

Manager Mike McCue says he hopes the shop will have a soft opening July 4, which also marks the three-year anniversary of Stella’s Sundries. And, for Gulfportians who might never complain about the selection at Gulfport gas stations but occasionally yearn for a wine that’s next level, McCue has good news.

“We’re heavy on wine,” he told The Gabber Newspaper as friends helped put together fixtures on June 24. “At the moment, there are 64 different wines.”

And, he says, this is not your Publix wine. Every bottle, from Merlot to sparkling wines, comes from small vineyards

“Everything is curated,” he said. Stella’s Divine Wine and Gourmet will have “not much of what you’d find in a grocery store.”

And about that “gourmet” in the name? Look for crackers, honeys, hot sauces, olives, salmon, and, yes, meats and cheeses. Stella’s is working with Matt Bonano, formerly of Brooklyn South, to choose a distinctive array of specialty items.

It will all be pre-packaged — think a small-scale Mazzaro’s (without the full-combat shopping experience) rather than competition for Wine House, but McCue promises special events. Those events will include wine tastings and cheese sampling.

Finally, Stella’s Divine Wine and Gourmet will bring in many of the gourmet items currently sold at Stella’s Sundries. That includes a wider variety from Stonewall Kitchen.

Stonewall, McCue notes, started 30 years ago last year when a gay couple made blueberry jam in their kitchen and sold it at a farmer’s market in New England (the name of the company comes from the stone walls outside their home, not the June 29, 1964 raid on a gay club in New York). McCue says everyone at Stella’s is thrilled to support the LGBTQ+ business.

