Home Prices in Gulfport Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Here’s what homes and condos sold for in Gulfport Aug. 26-Sept. 1

2804 45th St. S. (Marina) This 2,162-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1963, listed at $1,399,000 and sold for $1,314,000.

2843 57th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 1,990-square-foot home, built in 1951, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It listed and sold for $795,000.

5100 28th Ave. S. (Waterfront District) This 1,158-square-foot condo, built in 1924, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at $485,000 and sold for $480,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., 416 (Stetson) This 1,160-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed and sold for $399,000.

1320 56th St. S. (Tangerine) This 1964 home has 1,170 square feet, three bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $375,000.

5125 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine) This two bedroom, one bath home, built in 1959, has two bedrooms and one bath. It has 975 square feet. It listed for $360,000 and sold for $347,500.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., 403 (Stetson) This 1,147-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed and sold for $340,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., 614 (Town Shores) This 1,250-square-foot condo, built in 1972, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $275,00 and sold for $270,000.