Home Real Estate Prices in Gulfport April 1-7

Here’s what sold in Gulfport April 1-7

6202 7th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 2,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 1957, listed and sold for $750,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

5107 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,633-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1930, listed and sold for $625,000.

5939 9th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $599,000 and sold for $580,000.

805 58th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,043-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2001, listed for $425,000 but sold for $449,000.

4747 Tradewinds Dr. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1947, listed for $315,000 but sold for $360,000.

5110 14th Avenue S (Tangerine)

This 838-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1957, listed for $299,000 and sold for $295,000 after three days on the market.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #410 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, sold for $250,000 – $5,000 more than the asking price – after six days on the market.

800 51st St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1955 home has 858 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. After one day on the market, it sold for $225,000 – $26,000 more than the asking price.

3128 59th St. S. (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, listed for $220,000 but sold for $215,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 715-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has one bedroom and one bath. listed for $187,00 and sold for $180,000.