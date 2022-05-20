Home Renovations Lead to Murder in St. Petersburg

During a home renovation, Jeffery Tilman allegedly stabbed another man.
St. Petersburg Police Department

A St. Petersburg man was stabbed to death by another man during home renovations this past Tuesday (May 17).

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a call at 3410 38th St. N. at 1:20 p.m. on May 17.

There, they discovered Deno Conley, 65, dead in the home’s garage at the property. Police learned that Conley had hired Tillman to perform home renovations.

SPPD arrested Jeffery Tillman, 38, and charged him with first degree murder. Tillman had been working on renovations at the house. Clearwater police assisted with the arrest.

Police say Tillman stabbed Conley.

 

by Mike Sunnucks

