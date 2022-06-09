Home Sales in Gulfport Fl May 27-June 3

by

Home with trees and long grasses
The most expensive home in Gulfport this week was 2925 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)
This 1,164-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1966, listed for $625,000 and sold for $612,000.
Abby Baker

2925 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,164-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1966, listed for $625,000 and sold for $612,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #505 (Town Shores)

This 1981 condo has 1,255 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $570,000. 

2649 Tifton St. S. (Marina)

This 1,472-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $544,000 and sold for $520,000.

1102 60th St. S., #601 (Stetson)

This 1,440-square-foot home, built in 1951, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $489,900 and sold for $476,000.

914 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, listed for $319,000 and sold for $317,000.

5140 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1957 home has 822 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed and sold for $325,000.

2960 59th St. S., #508 (Town Shores)

This 1973 condo has 815 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It listed for $217,000 and sold for $225,000.

5109 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1953 home has 672 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $180,000 and sold for $195,000.

674 52nd Way S, #52 (Beachway)

This 834-square-foot mobile home, built in 1971, has two bedrooms and one-and-one-half baths. It listed and sold for $100,000.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!