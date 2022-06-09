Home Sales in Gulfport Fl May 27-June 3

2925 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,164-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1966, listed for $625,000 and sold for $612,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #505 (Town Shores)

This 1981 condo has 1,255 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $570,000.

2649 Tifton St. S. (Marina)

This 1,472-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $544,000 and sold for $520,000.

1102 60th St. S., #601 (Stetson)

This 1,440-square-foot home, built in 1951, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $489,900 and sold for $476,000.

914 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, listed for $319,000 and sold for $317,000.

5140 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1957 home has 822 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed and sold for $325,000.

2960 59th St. S., #508 (Town Shores)

This 1973 condo has 815 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It listed for $217,000 and sold for $225,000.

5109 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1953 home has 672 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $180,000 and sold for $195,000.

674 52nd Way S, #52 (Beachway)

This 834-square-foot mobile home, built in 1971, has two bedrooms and one-and-one-half baths. It listed and sold for $100,000.