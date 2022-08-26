Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida last week – and for how much.

2616 48th St. S. (Marina)

This 2,413-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1925, listed at $695,000 and sold for $610,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

4716 29th Ave. S. (Marina) This 1,224-square-foot home, built in 1960, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at $598,376 and sold for $575,000.

5980 Shore Blvd. S., #505 (Town Shores) This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1972, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at $460,000 and sold for $465,000.

5900 Shore Blvd. S., 303 (Town Shores) This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1972, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at $389,000 and sold for $371,000.