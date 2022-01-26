Homeless Pets Who Need Your Love This Week

by

Husky puppy on a red plaid blanket
Sega: Rated “E” for everyone, and ready to come home with you!
Pet Pal

Rated E for Everyone

Sega is the genesis of your heart! This beautiful girl loves to play and would love to play with you forever. This 10-week-old, 8-pound husky mix has all the energy you expect from a husky, and because of that, you must own your home to adopt Sega.

Close-up of a tabby cat
Sure, some cats might act standoff-ish, but that’s not Amy.
Pet Pal

Chasing Amy

When you walk into the cat room, Amy makes sure to greet you first. This 2-year-old female tabby keeps hoping her enthusiasm will win someone’s heart… could you be the one?

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com.

