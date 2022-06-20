Homes Sales in Gulfport June 10-16

Here’s what real estate sold in Gulfport June 10-17, 2022.

4817 Trade Winds Dr. S. (Marina)

This 1,532-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $725,000 and sold for $770,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

4806 Coronado Way S. (Marina)

This 1946 home has 1,170 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $690,000.

2829 57th. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,507-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1973, listed for $649,900 and sold for $670,000.

6120 9th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1,628-square-foot home, built in 1950, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $514,000 and sold for $500,000.

2902 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 941-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, listed and sold for $475,000.

2709 48th St. S. (Marina)

This 1950 home has 1,170 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $449,000.

5121 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1961 home has 990 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $365,000 and sold for $370,000.

3128 59th St. S. (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has 1,250 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $365,000 and sold for $315,000.

800 51st St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1955 home has 858 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $260,000 and sold for $252,000.