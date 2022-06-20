Homes Sales in Gulfport June 10-16

A white house with a palm tree in the foreground
4817 Trade Winds Dr. S. (Marina)
This home was the top seller in Gulfport last week.
Abby Baker

Here’s what real estate sold in Gulfport June 10-17, 2022.

4817 Trade Winds Dr. S. (Marina)

This 1,532-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $725,000 and sold for $770,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

4806 Coronado Way S. (Marina)

This 1946 home has 1,170 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $690,000. 

2829 57th. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,507-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1973, listed for $649,900 and sold for $670,000.

6120 9th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1,628-square-foot home, built in 1950, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $514,000 and sold for $500,000.

2902 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 941-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, listed and sold for $475,000.

2709 48th St. S. (Marina)

This 1950 home has 1,170 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $449,000.

5121 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1961 home has 990 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $365,000 and sold for $370,000.

3128 59th St. S. (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has 1,250 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $365,000 and sold for $315,000.

800 51st St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1955 home has 858 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $260,000 and sold for $252,000.

