Homes That Sold in Gulfport, Florida March 25-31

A house, photographed from the street
This home, in Gulfport’s Marina District, sold for more than half a million dollars.
Barry Loper

4824 29th Ave. S. (Marina)
This 1,462 square-foot home has two bedrooms and two baths, and dates to 1958. It sold for $565,000 cash.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

5205 23rd Ave. S. (Waterfront District) 

This 1,042 square foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home – built in 1951 – sold for $520,000 cash.

805 58th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,043 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home – built in 2001 – sold for $449,000.

1619 54th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,364 square foot, two bedroom, one bath home – built in 1951 – sold for $435,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza South, #4  (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 1,476 square-foot, two-bedroom, two bath condo – built in 1983 – sold for $367,000 cash.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #509 (Town Shores)

This 1,060 square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath condo – built in 1972 – sold for $255,000 cash.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #410 (Town Shores)

This 1,060 square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath condo – built in 1972 – sold for $250,000 cash.

5517 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, 1-bath home, built in 1951, sold for $235,000. It has 672 square feet.

