Homes That Sold in Gulfport July 15-21

Here’s what homes sold in Gulfport July 15-21, including two at the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club. If you’re wondering what it costs to buy a home in Gulfport, look no further. The pictured home, 5217 13th Ave. S., sold for $330,000.
5217 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1960, listed for $300,000 and sold for $330,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2018 home has 9,301 square feet, eight bedrooms, and eight-and-a-half baths. It listed for $3.5 million and sold for $3.38 million.

2206 Pasadena Place S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2001 home has 3,335 square feet, three bedrooms, and three baths. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1.525 million. 

5106 11th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,000-square-foot home, built in 1957, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed and sold for $319,000.

