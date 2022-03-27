Homes That Sold in Gulfport March 11-17

Brown house with yellow picket fence
5215 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Cathy Salustri

Real Estate Snapshots

Here’s What Sold in Gulfport March 11-17

5215 27th Ave. S.

Built in 1920, this 1,468-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bath. It sold for $659,000 cash.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

2900 58th St. S.

This 2002 home has 1,865 square feet, three bedrooms, and three baths. It sold for $640,000.

5509 16th Ave. S.

The buyer paid $399,999 cash for this 1,184-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1955.

5514 16th Ave. S.

This 912-square-foot home, built in 1951, has two bedrooms and one bath. It sold for $399,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #605

This 1,060-square-foot, 1/1 condo, built in 1972, sold for $240,000 cash.

