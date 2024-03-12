Hookin’ Ain’t Easy: Not Your Average Fish Shack

Matthew Neumann looks like the forgotten love child of ZZ Top and Jimmy Buffett: long fuzzy gray beard and trucker hat on top, worn jeans and flip flops on the bottom.

Veronica Neumann does not look like she met her husband when she sold him bait out of St. Petersburg-based Aylesworth Fish and Bait.

And, most of all, their fish market and sleeper restaurant hit, Hookin’ Ain’t Easy, doesn’t look like most of the restaurants clamoring to be part of the St. Petersburg foodie scene.

That’s to its credit.

While there’s nothing wrong with a solid meal from any of the many downtown and downtown-adjacent restaurants, after a while, they start to blend.

No one can accuse Hookin’ Ain’t Easy of blending — unless it’s into the background. Set back from 22nd Avenue South, on the corner of 37th Street South, it looks like an unobtrusive seafood market.

But, as with Matthew and Veronica, looks can be deceiving. Matthew is not Billy Gibbons’ alter ego, swapping his Gibson for a Shimano. Veronica is not a college co-ed on a spring break. And Hookin’ Ain’t Easy is anything but your average seafood market.

All three speak to the heart of St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and countless other coastal fishing communities that have long since vanished under the weight of hotels and high rises. They are the core of what so many refer to as “Old Florida” — a Florida mostly vanished from public eye.

Hookin’ Ain’t Easy: Love at First Mullet

For their first date, Matthew, a fisherman by trade (he started netting mullet when he was 7) asked Veronica to go boating. They’d met when she sold bait at Aylesworth, but his intentions on the boat still surprised her.

“He said ‘Do you want to go on the boat?’,” Veronica says. “And I’m thinking ‘yeah, let’s go on the sandbar.’ No, he made me fill the vat with mullet.”

It must have been her kind of first date, though, because today, they’re married, and they own and run Hookin’ Ain’t Easy together. They have four children — the youngest of whom provided the impetus for the seafood market.

“She got tired of people coming to the house to get fish and crabs,” Matthew says. They had a new baby, and anyone who’s had a baby can empathize with Veronica’s frustration with people constantly ringing to doorbell.

Before Hookin’ Ain’t Easy: A Local Love Born Locally

Matthew’s grandfather helped build out Maximo Moorings; Matthew grew up behind Bay Vista Elementary. His parents sold produce out of a truck. St. Pete’s changed, as has Tampa Bay, and he’s watched that change. He has feelings about green lawns near the water (fertilizer’s horrible for fish), and he recalls a time, 15 or 20 years ago, “when the water would come out of Lake Tarpon, and it would cook the crabs in my crab traps.”

Throughout the years, he’s fished for just about everything the Gulf and bays can provide.

From “mullet to mackerel, sheepshead to crabs, ladyfish… however I could pay the bills,” he says. He’s also ran fishing charters. He still fishes, four or five days a week. Once a year, Veronica and Matthew pack the kids into the RV and take the boat down to the Keys to fish for a month.

With all the change, how does he see fishing in Florida?

“It’s moving in the right direction,” he says. “I’m seeing juvenile fish.”

From Mackerel to Mullet to Hookin’ Ain’t Easy

That, and their mutual love of the water, led the Neumanns bought the building and lot where Hookin’ Ain’t Easy stands today. But it wasn’t easy — it took them 19 months to wait as title cleared (with some 161 people owed money), so they leased the space. Then came challenges with getting the City to allow them to open (the lack of communication between different governmental departments can prove challenging for any business owner), cleaning out the property (it took “four days, closest friends and family, and a lot of beer” Matthew says), and creating the looks-casual vibe of the saltwater-forward eatery.

It may look casual, but they’ve poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into Hookin’ Ain’t Easy. That money didn’t go to fancy menus (the whiteboard changes with the fish caught) or a large kitchen (a food truck powers the menu), but in cleaning, renovating, and making improvements to the space.

Inside the building, they may be one of the only true fishmongers in the Tampa Bay area.

They buy from Tampa Bay fisherman — and Matthew defines that as people who fish waters between Hudson and Port Charlotte. The fish gets sold to them through Madeira Beach-based Wild Seafood.

“I have friends of mine who fish for them, who I grew up with,” Matthew says. “I get those two-day fish instead of those 21-day fish.”

Hookin’ Ain’t Easy carries local Gulf fish — with three exceptions: salmon, dungeness crab, and snow crab.

But, Matthew says, “I don’t recommend” those fish; they’re not local. Hookin’ Ain’t Easy carries them as a convenience for people who expect them at any seafood restaurant. But everything else?

“I know when it was caught, I knew who caught it. Evidently the customers who come in here like that, because they come back.”

Hookin’ Ain’t Easy, 3660 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Cafe: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Retail: Mon.-Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Parking also available at the green-and-white church across 22nd Avenue South. 727-592-1388. Read our initial write-up of Hookin’ Ain’t Easy.