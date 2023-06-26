Hot Pursuit: Gulfport Golf Cart Police Chase

A 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man allegedly led Gulfport police officers on an unexpectedly wild pursuit. The pursuit involved an allegedly stolen golf cart and took police throughout Gulfport June 17.

According to Gulfport police, the golf cart owner parked his “white, lifted” golf cart with a “firefighter/American flags and black rims” in front of his neighbor’s house near 27th Avenue South and Beach Boulevard just after 1:15 p.m.

Within minutes — 5 to 10 minutes, according to police — the golf cart had vanished.

And the cops were called.

Hot Pursuit: Gulfport Golf Cart Stolen and Police Give Chase

But before Pinellas County dispatched that call, a Gulfport police officer saw the stolen cart near 23rd Avenue South and 54th Street South.

According to an arrest report from the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter James Tyree, 20, and his 16-year-old female companion allegedly stole the golf cart and were driving erratically.

Police officers dispersed across Gulfport to search for the golf cart duo.

A second GPD officer spotted the renegade golf cart in a parking lot at 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South.

The pair fled from police again, avoiding another officer, before the golf cart “flipped onto its side” two blocks away at 47th Street South and 19th Avenue South” after making an “abrupt turn”, according to GPD.

The 16-year-old girl was driving when police apprehended the pair, according to arresting officers.

First responders took both driver and passenger to a local hospital.

Police booked the teen into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center; they booked Tyree into the Pinellas County Jail. Both face grand theft of a motor vehicle charge.

Tropicana Field and Previous Gulfport Charges Dismissed

Police have arrested Tyree twice since last July. Prosecutors eventually dropped both those charges.

Tyree was also arrested on April 16 on a burglary with an assault battery charge after allegedly setting up a camp at Tropicana Field near the players’ parking lot and Gate 3.

According to St. Petersburg Police, security at the Tampa Bays ballpark “confronted” Tyree and told him to leave the property.

St. Pete police said the local man, who does not have a fixed address, became upset when a security guard began gathering his items. Tyree allegedly grew more upset when he spotted another security guard videoing the events with his phone through a fence.

Tyree allegedly swung his hand at that guard several times. He allegedly struck the man and knocked his phone to the ground.

However, prosecutors dropped those charges on May 10 and Tyree was released from jail the next day.

“The State Attorney, having taken testimony under oath at a State Attorney investigation, concludes that the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time,” prosecutors said in a filing with the Pinellas County Circuit Court.

Last July, Gulfport police arrested Tyree for allegedly stabbing another man with pliers three times during a dispute. The dispute involved a beach towel.

In August, prosecutors dismissed those charges and Tyree was released Aug. 15.

“The State Attorney, having taken testimony under oath at a State Attorney investigation, concludes that the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time,” the court filing reads.