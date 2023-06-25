According to Gulfport, Hot Tonic, Beach Boulevard, and Lesbianville USA are all on people’s minds this week.

“So that’s really just a toilet plunger huh?” —Audre Torgerson, talking about the device used on the end of Hot Tonic’s trumpet to alter the volume

“I’ve taught singing to people on Broadway.” —Sally Morgan, singer, songwriter, and teacher

“It’s going to be like opening three huge presents on Christmas morning.” —John Straum, talking about the new businesses that will go in locations for lease on Beach Boulevard

“Just Google ‘Lesbianville USA‘.” —Dr. Mike Barnett, talking about his second home in Northampton, MA

“What’s wrong with this picture?” —Mike Bauer, looking at 23 people on the Gulfport pickleball courts and zero on the tennis courts

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about kava, towels, and shoulder rides in Gulfport this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s anotherAccording to Gulfport.