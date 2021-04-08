Hound Dog Roundup!

by

A hound type dog sitting on the grass
Photo courtesy of Friends of Strays.

Dogwood and Redwood are handsome hound brothers waiting for their home! These boys are sweet, friendly, yet shy dogs in need of patient families who will help them trust. Sadly, many shelters see a surge in hound dogs this time of year – aligning with hunting season. While we don’t know their background, indicators suggest that they are lost or abandoned hunting dogs. Although they love each other’s company, Dogwood and Redwood do not need to be adopted together. Dogwood and Redwood are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N.; 727-522-6566 ext. 102; friendsofstrays.org/adopt

A hound type dog on a leash
Photo courtesy of Friends of Strays.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!