Hound Dog Roundup!

Dogwood and Redwood are handsome hound brothers waiting for their home! These boys are sweet, friendly, yet shy dogs in need of patient families who will help them trust. Sadly, many shelters see a surge in hound dogs this time of year – aligning with hunting season. While we don’t know their background, indicators suggest that they are lost or abandoned hunting dogs. Although they love each other’s company, Dogwood and Redwood do not need to be adopted together. Dogwood and Redwood are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N.; 727-522-6566 ext. 102; friendsofstrays.org/adopt