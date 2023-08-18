House Caught on Fire in Treasure Island

During the afternoon of Aug. 15, a fire completely engulfed a 1928 bungalow on Treasure Island

Treasure Island Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire at 131 95th Ave. in Treasure Island’s Sunset Beach area.



The three-alarm blaze saw the “two-story, single-family, wood-framed structure house fully engulfed with flames coming through the roof,” according a statement TIFR released.

Treasure Island House Caught on Fire

Extra firefighters were summoned and the fire was intense enough to spread to a neighboring property.

“The fire melted plastic on a house across the street and started a fire at the house next door. There is a three-story occupied condo building directly behind the house that sustained minor damage. Crews were able to keep the fire from entering both neighboring structures,” TIFR said in statements about the blaze.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said.

“After life safety, Our main concern was the exposure protection,” TIFR Chief Trip Barrs released in a statement. “Given the close quarters, narrow street, and radiant heat from the fire we did not have the ability to put the fire truck in front of the structure. Live power lines on two sides of the structure hampered our ability to access fire hydrants for water supply. We used our 500 gallons of tank water on the fire engine to initially knock the fire back and then worked on our water supply so we could get in and finish the job.”