How Are Pinellas Nesting Sea Turtles Faring?

Lindsey Flynn stood before a crowd of about 40-50 people at Treasure Island’s Community Center on a quiet Tuesday night. She was the last of five speakers at the Aug. 30 event, “What’s Happening on Treasure Island Beaches?”

Flynn’s specialty: sea turtles. As Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program Manager, Flynn monitors the sea turtle population along more than 20 miles of coastline in Pinellas County.

She began her talk with some background on the sea turtles that nest in this area. There are seven species of sea turtles in the world, and all but two of those species nest in Florida, The primary three are leatherbacks, loggerheads, and green sea turtles. In Pinellas County, it’s mostly loggerheads, she said.

“Florida hosts 90% of all loggerhead nesting activities in North America,” Flynn told the crowd. “Internationally, Florida is one of two primary nesting locations.”

In other words, what we do here with regard to sea turtles matters. This is why people like Flynn travel all over Pinellas county. They’re teaching residents to reconsider their patio lighting and to knock down their sand castles, pick up their trash, and fill in their holes before leaving the beach. It’s why Carrie Auerbach, founder of Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach, organizes Treasure Island beach cleanups and runs a hole patrol. It’s also one of the reasons Keep Pinellas Beautiful sent a remote-controlled beach cleaning robot to 16 Pinellas County Beaches in July.

Last year was a difficult year for Pinellas County sea turtles due to Tropical Storm Elsa, which pushed tides over nests.

“The eggs breathe,” Flynn told her audience at the Community Center. “They can’t stay underwater for too long.”

The result: several of the developing turtles drowned in their nests, leading to a hatch rate less than 50%, which isn’t good.

Outside of unavoidable weather, Treasure Island’s 2021 sea turtle nesting season was a success. There were 49 nests on the island, and only 32 false crawls. False crawls are when a female sea turtle comes on shore to nest but turns around after encountering an obstruction, like a sand castle or furniture on the beach. The ratio for false crawls to successful crawls, where the turtle lays eggs, is typically 1:1, Flynn shared with the crowd. But in Treasure Island in 2021, that ratio was 1.53:1, meaning that there were 1.53 successful trips up the shoreline to nest for every one unsuccessful trip.

Flynn doesn’t have all her 2022 data yet: The season hasn’t ended and the data hasn’t been reviewed. But the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission already posted some preliminary 2022 data for the state of Florida on their Facebook page. These early 2022 numbers are higher than those obtained during the entire 2021 season.

Still, given that 2021 was such a challenging year for our local sea turtles, beach cleanups, proper beach lighting, and filling holes are especially important in 2022, she explained. The Sea Turtle Trackers have a mantra, “clean, dark, flat.”

Sea turtle nesting season continues through October in Florida.