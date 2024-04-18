How Does Recycling in Gulfport Work?

Consider the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle. While the first two are actions we can take as individuals, the third involves a lot more. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recyclables range from paper and cardboard to aluminum and lawn materials. Despite this, there are many misconceptions as to what people can recycle, and how to make sure your recyclables get properly processed.

Recycling in America

Americans recycled since before we called it that. According to History.com, recycling in 19th-century America began with clothing. Susan Strasser, author of Waste and Want: A Social History Of Trash said, “People recycled far more than we do now.” In the late 1800s, people began to “recycle” everything from clothes to be used as handkerchiefs and garlic to be used as glue. Soon, there recycling grew into a trade.

According to Strasser, the ragman went door to door and bought cloth to make into rags. History.com explains, “When garbage pickup started in the late 19th century, many cities separated reusable trash from garbage designated for a landfill. Just like today, workers sorted via conveyor belts as early as 1905.” Despite this, only metal was truly recycled — at scrapyards.

This all changed during World War II, when people began repurposing everything they had for the war. In the 15 years following the end of the war, more began to change. People started to think twice about their trash. In the 1960s, private recycling centers handled recycling. Fast forward to today, and that has largely changed.

How Does Recycling Work Today?

The EPA splits the recycling process into three main steps: collection, processing, and remanufacturing. Collection involves simple pickup of recyclable waste. Processing involves a facility preparing materials for remanufacture. Different facilities focus on different things, like a paper-processing facility. During this step, workers sort and clean materials. Staff sends those materials to another facility. Not all recyclables are made equal. Some, like glass and plastic, require more sorting and cleaning, and go to their own facilities for processing. From there, hopefully, manufacturers reuse the materials.

The EPA details multiple environmental, economical, and community benefits of recycling. This includes everything from conserving natural resources, to saving energy, to creating jobs. Despite this, they also face challenges. According to the EPA, the main challenges are a lack of consistency in measurement, weak domestic markets for recycled materials, a national infrastructure that hasn’t taken modern waste streams into account, and most of all, a lack of knowledge in Americans on how to recycle properly.

Recycling in Gulfport

The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Kendrix Anderson, Gulfport Public Works Superintendent, to learn more about how recycling in Gulfport works.

“The recycling process starts with placing the recyclable item in the designated containers the City provides. The City provides two different colored bins for this purpose,” said Anderson.

Depending on where you live, recycling rules can differ. In Gulfport, the City recommends residents to split their recycling into two groups. One bin should be plastic, steel and aluminum. According to a Gulfport Recycling Guide flyer, residents can recycle “plastic bottles and/or containers, steel (tin) food cans such as soup or vegetable cans, aluminum cans.”

Some things that can’t go in this bin are plastic lids, and aerosol or paint cans. All recyclable materials need to be empty and rinsed. The other bin holds “mixed paper” such as “junk mail, office paper, magazines, cardboard, newspapers, and phone books.” All cardboard needs to be able to fit in the bin. This bin does not include “string, twine, plastic bags, paper towels, tissues, paper plates/cups or shredded paper.

“After that, our recycling collection team goes throughout the City and collects these items, which are transferred to a material recovery facility or ‘MRF.’ The MRF processes the recyclable items using both staffing and machines to create bales of each material type, which can then be sold to manufacturers,” said Anderson. “The City’s MRF is Waste Connections, located at 1190 20th St. N., St. Petersburg, which is around 4.5 miles away from the City.”

The City of Gulfport offers residents free recycling containers. To request a set or to learn more about special waste pickup, call Public Works at 727-893-1089. The City also allows residents to drop off plastic bags at Gulfport City Hall (2401 53rd St. S.) or in collection buckets in City parks.

What About the Non-Recyclables?

Often times, people attempt to recycle things they can’t, or don’t properly prepare items for recycling.

“When items cannot be recycled, they are sent to the Pinellas County Waste-to-Energy Plant. There, the items are incinerated, and the energy produced is used to create electricity. This electricity is then sold to Duke Energy. This process helps to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills while also providing a renewable energy source. This has no effect on the cost of the agreement between the City and the MRF,” said Anderson. “Waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities convert municipal solid waste (MSW) into electricity, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills. The Pinellas County WTE is at 3095 114th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.”

Along with this, recyclable materials oftentimes are not profitable for processing. This is the case with recyclable plastics.

Why Isn’t Everything Recycled?

“Recycling is a commodity, and its demand depends on the market [demand] for the specific item. Municipalities provide the product to the processor, who then sells it to buyers for that particular item,” said Anderson. “China used to be the largest buyer of recyclable plastics in the nation; however, since 2018 they have stopped collecting the nation’s plastics due to excessive contamination. Uncontaminated plastics are still being recycled, just not at the rate they previously were. There is still a very positive market for products like mixed paper, cardboard, and metal.”

This is supported by a market sheet provided to The Gabber Newspaper by Anderson. Of the 12 listed materials, eight have an average market value (AMV). Some types of plastic like natural high density polyethylene (HDPE) and colored HDPE have an AMV of $7.73 and $2.39 per ton. According to millerrecyling.com, these plastics often make up things like laundry detergent and milk jugs. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics have an AMV of $10.40. PET is generally in cooking oil containers and plastic water and soda bottles.

Types of Recyclable Plastic

The other four types of plastic don’t have an AMV, and aren’t part of the yearly composition of collected recyclables. The market sheet lists the four types of plastic that don’t have an AMV as “Mixed Bulky Rigid, Plastics #3-7, PP (Polypropylene), and SRP PS#56 (Polystyrene).

Mixed bulky rigid plastics are usually large HDPE products like lawn furniture and pet carriers. Plastics #3-7 refers to the number stamped on the product. Plastics three and four are Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and low density polyethylene (LDPE) respectively. PVC makes up everything from tubing to furniture. LDPE makes plastic wrap commonly used in cooking. It can also be found in grocery bags. PP makes containers for things like yogurt and margarine. PS is common as styrofoam, but it is also in disposable coffee cups and to-go food containers.

Cost for Recycling in Gulfport

The cost to the City for processing recyclables is a flat $120 per ton. According to the 2023 Annual Recycling Report to Pinellas County, 2,058 single-family homes and 1,673 multi-family homes participate in recycling.

“When it comes to recycling, there are several factors that affect the process once our items make it to the MRF. One of these factors in product contamination, while the other is the market demand for recycled goods,” said Anderson. “Fortunately, our City had the lowest contamination rate in the County at 3.5%, according to the results of the 2020 Pinellas County Composition Study. We are currently participating in another composition study … being conducted as we speak.”

National Numbers

The EPA began data collection on waste in the United States more than 35 years ago. According to the EPA, “the total generation of MSW in 2018 was 292.4 million tons, or 4.9 pounds per person per day. Of the MSW generated, approximately 69 million tons were recycled and composted, equivalent to a 32.1 percent recycling and composting rate. An additional 17.7 million tons of food were managed by other methods.”

The EPA specifies a hierarchy for methods of waste management. At the top, as the most preferred method is source reduction and reuse. From there, recycling and composting are best. After that, energy recovery and treatment and disposal round out the bottom.

More About Recycling in Gulfport

Although Gulfport is currently working on a Waste Composition Study, their current numbers are based on a study done in 2020 and released in 2021.

According to Anderson, “the City’s results were very encouraging. Because your city residents separate at the curb and we do not collect glass, almost 97% of the sampled material we provided was acceptable material. 86% of the sample was mixed paper, newspaper, and cardboard.”

The reason Gulfport doesn’t recycle glass?

“The City does not collect glass through curbside pickup because glass items can break during collection and transportation, which can contaminate the entire load of clean recyclables. At the MRF, it is a time-consuming task to remove all the broken glass pieces from other materials, which can result in a decline in its overall value. However, the City does have a large roll-off that accepts only glass at the neighborhood center drop-off location at 1617 49th St. S.,” said Anderson.

What Does Contamination Mean?

According to the website for Waste Management, “a container is considered contaminated when your recycling bin contains trash, the materials are soiled by food/liquids, or items are placed in plastic bags. For recyclable materials to have a second life, they must be clean and free from contaminants.”

They provide three guidelines to make sure your recyclables are clean: Recycle clean bottles, cans, paper, and cardboard. Keep food and liquid out of your recycling. No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.

What Are the Alternatives to Recycling?

“There are many alternatives to recycling,” said Anderson. “Some of them include reducing the number of disposable items we use, purchasing reusable water bottles and non-disposable silverware, opting for electronic mail and newspapers, reducing the number of separate online delivery packages, and donating reusable items to community centers.”

In 2020, Forbes wrote an article discussing a business called Globechain. According to Forbes, “Globechain has been established in the circular economy since 2013. They help businesses reduce waste by providing a reuse marketplace for listing unneeded items — all items are free for collection by charities, SMEs and individuals, keeping them in use and away from landfill.”

So Does Recycling Actually Work?

Although the whole country practices recycling, much of the material that goes to recycling bins isn’t successfully recycled. According to National Geographic, 9% of all plastic waste collected gets successfully recycled. Through this process, it is “down cycled,” meaning that it becomes less useful each time it is recycled.

Steel is a different story. Liveabout.com says that around 69% of the crude steel used in the U.S. in 2019 was made from recycled material. Worldwide, this number is closer to 32%.

The EPA has numbers on both glass and paper from 2018. In the U.S., 31.3% of glass was recycled. Paper competes with steel, as the country recycled 68% of paper and cardboard.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to the manager of Waste Connections of Florida for Pinellas County and Gulfport statistics, but didn’t get a response.

Despite reuse and reduction being viable and ideal options, recycling is useful and supported by the City. Some of the issues surrounding recycling are larger than individuals. However, learning more about how to properly recycle is a viable way to make sure your individual recycling effort is successful.

“The City encourages that all residents continue to participate in any recycling program available to them, as it continues to provide positive impacts to the environment by promoting the conservation of natural resources, curbing waste and pollution, and conserving energy,” said Anderson.

