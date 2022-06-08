How Gulfport Businesses Spent the PPP Money

The past two years have been a nightmare for many business owners as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the U.S. economy. Many closed their doors for good, while others are just now climbing out of the gigantic hole the pandemic and shutdown created.

The federal government developed several programs to assist individuals as well as business owners. One of them was the Paycheck Protection Program, through which loans from the Small Business Administration helped businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic.

According to a website found at ppp-loan.info, the SBA released a list of all the businesses that received PPP loans, the loan amounts, and bank and business details. The Gabber used that website’s search engine along with ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism site, to see which local companies received assistance and how it was used. The list is long, but here is a sampling of some businesses who received assistance – and how much – in our print coverage area.

O’Maddys Inc.: $367,924

Gulf Communications & Electronics Inc.: $304,663

Treasure Island Yacht Club of Pinellas County LLC: $278,352

Fortunatos Gulfport Inc.: $133,058

56th & Shore LLC: $72,500

Pasadena Produce & Deli: $64,600

Gulfport Garage Inc.: $23,000

Southwest Pinellas Storage Center LLC: $15,100

Custom House Decor LLC: $7,500

Every company on the list noted that the money would be used for payroll. When applying for the funds, companies were required to report how many employees were affected.

The Urban Gypsies only requested $9,700 for its two employees. At the time, the only two on the payroll were Barney Waterbury and his late wife Leta, who succumbed to breast cancer last year. Both were musicians; Leta was also a massage therapist.

“We were done for two years,” said Barney Waterbury of the shutdown’s effect on their business. “We were pretty much dead in the water.”

They had built a massage therapy clinic on the front of their house on Tangerine Avenue, which now houses two massage therapists who work for Waterbury. He is gradually getting back into the musical side of things, having been a professional musician for four decades – with a caveat:

“I won’t play indoors,” he said, “because people are still getting sick.”

He found the PPP process fairly straightforward and simple, although he credits his late wife with handling the details.

“She was my businesswoman,” he said.

But the money came quickly, and just in time. “We would have crashed without it.”

The largest amount listed for a Gulfport company was $483,600 for Hawkeye Equity LLC, the company that owns the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. That money allowed the club to keep every employee on the job through the pandemic, according to PYCC head Jeff Paonessa.

When the shutdown started, everything but the actual golf course was closed for six weeks, and some parts of the facility did not reopen for four or five months. It took some creative thinking to keep the staff of nearly 90 employees busy, but it was a productive time nonetheless.

“People were able to golf every day through COVID,” said Paonessa. “But all other services — the gym, the restaurant, the bars, the pool, the kids’ areas — had to shut down.”

Golfers walked or rode in single-passenger carts to get in a round, and a no-contact system was developed to allow the players to go from their cars straight to their golf carts or the course itself.

“There were no group events,” said Paonessa. “But I think it was great to allow people to get outdoors and not go stir-crazy.”

Employees from other areas of the club were repurposed so they could keep working. Some were assigned carpet cleaning or painting tasks, which they could accomplish by themselves or with appropriate social distancing. Employees replanted parts of the golf course, repainted the gym, and took apart the kitchen for a total cleaning. Projects that typically would have required closing anyway were accomplished without a huge negative impact on the bottom line.

“The place was completely clean and painted by the time it was all done,” said Paonessa. “The PPP allowed us to keep every employee employed, plus [pay] periodic bonuses through the pandemic.”