This week, a reader asks wants to know how many laps around Tomlinson Park equal 1 mile — and why the signage changed.

Question: When we moved to Gulfport in 2013 there was a sign at the base of a lamp post in Tomlinson Park which read “1 lap around park equals ½ mile.” That sign wore out and was recently replaced with a sign reading “3 laps around park equals 1 mile.” Which is it? Have I been using the wrong calculation for all these years? —Susan Bullard

Answer: We reached out to Tom Nicholls, Gulfport‘s Director of Public Works, about the change.

“We do not have any records of when the sign that referenced ‘1 Lap equals ½ mile’ was replaced but it was not correct. The full lap around is actually 1,914 feet, so three laps would be 1.08 miles. I have asked staff to make the correction to be exact,” said Nicholls.

As of Oct. 11, Gulfport staff had measured the distance and installed a new sign.

Your City Questions, Answered

Do you have a question about something in your community? Send it to The Gabber Newspaper, and we’ll do our best to get you the answer. Email your questions to news@thegabber.com or drop them off at our office (2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport – right across from Stella’s). If you don’t want us to use your name in the newspaper, let us know when you submit your question. We edit the questions for clarity, syntax, and grammar, so the question you read may differ slightly from what someone submitted. The Gabber Newspaper will not alter the intent of the question.

Our most recent City Whys asked about the Gulfport dinghy dock.