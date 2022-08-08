How SWFWMD Spends Its Share of Your Tax Bill

Do you know where all the money on your property tax bill goes?

There are the obvious destinations, such as the Pinellas County government and Pinellas County School Board, which likely make up the bulk of what you owe. But a closer inspection will reveal a few others that are so much smaller they may have been missed completely.

One of these is the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which is listed in the bottom half of a Pinellas County resident’s tax bill. That organization’s governing board voted July 26 to roll back its millage to 0.226 for the 2023 fiscal year. For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, that adds up to $22.60 per year or about $1.88 per month.

By now some readers are wondering, “What do these people do with my money?”

The Southwest Florida Water Management District was created in 1961 as a flood protection agency. Its responsibilities have since grown to include managing the water supply, protecting water quality, and preserving natural systems that serve important water-related functions.

According to its website, the District encompasses about 10,000 square miles in all or part of 16 counties and serves a population of nearly six million people, working to meet the needs of current and future water users while protecting and preserving the water resources within its boundaries.

Its proposed 2023 fiscal year budget is $212.9 million, which includes $91.8 million for cooperative funding initiatives, and district grants. Through these partnerships, district funds will be leveraged for a total regional investment of $168 million for sustainable alternative water supply development, water quality improvements, and other water resource management projects. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

District funding comes from ad valorem property taxes as well as other intergovernmental sources. The Florida legislature allows the district to levy up to one mill in tax, but the actual levy is much lower. The current fiscal year adopted millage rate is 0.2535 and the new rollback is 10.8% lower, which officials said will save taxpayers about $15.5 million.

The district’s governing board is made up of 13 members, all volunteers appointed by the governor, and confirmed by the Florida Senate. The governing board sets policy and administers the budget.

The District has a budget meeting scheduled for Sept. 6 at 5:01 p.m. and the governing board will vote on the final budget Sept. 20, also at 5:01 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Tampa Service Office, 7601 U.S. Hwy. 301.