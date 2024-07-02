How the Blind Pass Lagoons Butterfly Gardens Began

It only takes a couple of colorful potted plants and a love for nature to start a butterfly garden. That’s all that Helen Tilden and Vickie Finch did to start their Blind Pass Lagoons butterfly gardens.

Toward the back of the Treasure Island condominiums, about a dozen potted plants grow to attract butterflies and pollinators. Visitors and residents can see additional greenery at the entrance of the parking lot.

“What we’re doing just is important. It’s fulfilling, fun, but important to the environment,” Finch said. “Everything we’re doing is to help the bee population, the butterfly population, and even the birds.”

Blind Pass Lagoons Butterfly Gardens

Tilden and Finch began their butterfly garden journey together in April 2023. They started with less than 10 plants.

First, they planted yellow lantanas for the garden. This is a nectar plant for monarch butterflies, according to Finch.

“When Helen bought the lantana, we planted it out front, and within 24 hours we saw a monarch,” Finch said. “We were like a kid in a candy store. It’s like ‘we planted it and it came!’ That was our inspiration like ‘OK, we need to do this’.”

Both Tilden and Finch are a part of the Garden Club of St. Petersburg. This club has a large butterfly garden and gardeners who can offer advice.

When they started, the Garden Club gifted them Panama roses. Tilden described the plant to look similar to milkweed and it attracts butterflies.

All of the plants the two use attract butterflies and other pollinators, according to Tilden. The plants are all Florida native and Florida-friendly plants bought from Tampa Bay nurseries. They also have a cross vine planted at the trellis beside the condo’s pool house for hummingbirds.

Tilden said the Blind Pass Lagoons butterfly garden actively attracts the following butterfly species: black swallowtail, yellow swallowtail, common buckeye, gulf coast fritillary, long tail skipper, monarch, painted lady, and white peacock.

Stop for Storms

However, hurricane season had other ideas for this little garden. In 2023, storms flooded their butterfly garden three times. Ultimately, this means they also planted four times in the same year. The replanting process slowed down their progress.

Due to the condo’s location by the water, Tilden and Finch began using above-ground pots for their garden.

“These pots were put in because when it floods… that means they lose not only their food, but a place to lay their eggs,” Tilden said. “We started with one pot [in March], and we now have 25.”

The potted plants allow for pollinators to have a constant source of food. Along with that, the pots are a safe place for caterpillars to prepare for the chrysalis stage. Tilden even watched a monarch butterfly hatch from the edge of a pot.

“They’re a caterpillar for approximately two weeks and they’re in their chrysalis for 10 to 14 days and then they live sometimes as long as a month,” Tilden said “But they are immediately hungry and that’s why in every pot, we have a nectar source so that they don’t have to go very far.”

Blind Pass Lagoons’ Butterfly Gardens Gratitudes

Tilden and Finch began on a small budget. However, the Garden Club, friends, and neighbors helped the two with their garden.

When asked about the pots having name tags, Tilden said, “Those are people that we have honored.”

“They have helped us with either giving pots, giving flowers, or giving advice,” said Tilden. “And the ones that have the full names such as if the last name is on it, we have three, they lived here and died. So, we have some in memory and most are in honor.”

They acknowledged the helpful hands along the way as they met a few of their goals as butterfly garden caretakers. Tilden and Finch reached one of their goals of becoming a certified butterfly garden by the North American Butterfly Association. This Blind Pass Lagoons butterfly garden is a certified butterfly garden as well as a certified monarch garden.

This specific certification requires the use of native plants, milkweed, a water source, and no use of chemicals. The Blind Pass Lagoons’ butterfly garden has native plants, five types of milkweed plants, and two butterfly puddles.

You Can Do It!

When asked about their favorite part of starting a butterfly garden, the two answered with metamorphosis and community.

“Seeing the whole lifecycle,” Finch said. “From the monarch laying the egg to the egg going into a baby and then eating a whole plant and then seeing the ‘J’.” (That’s what a cocoon looks like when the bug is in chrysalis, they explained.)

Tilden added that she loves that it “brought everybody here to appreciate nature, because they’ll stop and say ‘thank you’ or how pretty it is.”

This gardening duo encourages everyone to start a butterfly garden no matter where they live. They emphasized that anyone can do this.

“Even if you just have a pot on your balcony, if you live in the apartment, you can attract butterflies,” Tilden said. “We’re hoping people will say ‘well, I have a little spot on my lanai or on my porch.’ and that’s all it takes.”

