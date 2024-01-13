How to Apply for St. Petersburg Hurricane Idalia Funding

The City of St. Petersburg is putting together a project to help homeowners affected by Hurricane Idalia. The State gave St. Petersburg $600,000 to help applicants through the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program. The City is temporarily expanding eligibility to help with hurricane-related needs.

The Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program provides funding to residents who need to repair their homes to be up to code, safety, and accessibility requirements. Funding is available through Home Repair Loans, or the Accessibility Assistance program. Home Repair Loans work towards safety risks and code violations, while the Accessibility Assistance Program provides funding to physically, visually, or hearing impaired homeowners or renters who need to make their residence more accessible.

St. Petersburg Hurricane Idalia Funding

In a release from the City of St. Petersburg, Mayor Kenneth Welch shared his thoughts on the project.

“I am grateful for the tireless work of our entire Pinellas Delegation on behalf of the St. Petersburg communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia,” said Welch. “The passage of HB 1C provides significant relief and additional funding to residents in our coastal communities still recovering from this serious storm. As the 2024 State Legislative Session commences, I look forward to working with our representatives in Tallahassee to ensure that recovery and resiliency remain priorities over the coming weeks.”

How To Use Funding

The City provides a forgivable home repair loan, secured by a mortgage and promissory note up to $100,000. There is a zero percent interest rate with 5, 10, and 15 year loan terms.

Disaster funding can be used for rehabilitation, construction, and repairs not covered by insurance or other disaster programs, interim repairs to avoid further damage like tree and debris removal, and the purchase of supplies to weather proof homes that are damaged. Additionally, this funding can go towards paying insurance deductibles, rental and mortgage assistance, and utility assistance.

Homeowners or renters affected by Hurricane Idalia are eligible to apply. The City has income limits for applicants at 30%, 50%, 80%, and 120% of the area median income. To apply, go to street.org/homerepair. Call the City of St. Petersburg’s Housing and Community Development Department at 727-893-7247 for more information.

Other St. Pete News

On Monday, Jan. 15, St. Petersburg City Hall and other government facilities will close in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Trash and recycling collections regularly scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday. Tuesday collections will take place on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collections remain as normal.

On Jan. 30, Mayor Welch will hold the annual State of the City Address at 11 a.m. at the Palladium Theater (253 5th Ave. N.). Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Welch looks to celebrate the community, talk about the milestones achieved in 2023, and what is happening in 2024. To RSVP, visit street.org/sotc2024.

