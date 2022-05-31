How To Buy Produce From Sustainable Tampa Bay Farms

Organic farming is all the rage these days as people realize the dangers of chemicals in conventional, large-scale farming. Rachel Carson sounded the alarm 60 years ago in “Silent Spring”, warning of DDT’s dangers. Many pesticides are persistent, like glyphosate, and found in groundwater decades after they were banned. Today some organic farms are turning to “regenerative farming.”

What’s Regenerative Farming?

Healthy soil is an intricate web of beneficial organisms: bacteria, fungi, earthworms, and insects. Applying the bevy of chemicals used by modern agriculture kills everything, leaving the soil burnt and devoid of nutrients. Trying to replace these nutrients with chemical fertilizers may show immediate results, but long-term use destroys natural vitality, leaving soil burnt out and infertile.

Regenerative farming addresses these concerns, using mulch to save water, planting cover crops to increase nutrients and suppress weeds, companion planting, no-till planting (growing crops without disturbing the soil), and no chemical pesticides or fertilizers. It’s all about improving soil, making plants healthier, and increasing soil’s innate carbon-storing ability.

Regenerative Techniques Are Ancient

It has deep roots in traditional and indigenous cultures, such as “Three Sisters,” the Native American companion planting of corn, beans, and squash. According to “Healing Grounds”, a recent book by Liz Carlisle, Mexico’s indigenous people recognized 60 different soil classes, illustrating a deep understanding of its nature.

Sweetwater Farms is an example in Tampa Bay. It’s the oldest organic farm in the Tampa Bay area, located in Hillsborough County. Founded by Rick Martinez in 1993, it will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. The all-volunteer, seven-acre farm is a 501(c)3 CSA (community supported agriculture), where people pay annually for a share of the weekly harvest of herbs, greens, and root vegetables.

Sweetwater’s Regenerative Practices

“We use mulch from the city, which holds moisture, and three trucks of “zoo poo”a week from Lowry Park,” Kenrick said.

Sweetwater’s season runs from October through May. During the summer, they plant cover crops, such as sun hemp, to fix soil nitrogen, and sweet potatoes, to crowd out weeds. For irrigation, they use a well plus a rain-collecting system, watering with overhead sprinklers.

Going Organic

While the availability of organic produce on supermarket shelves is increasing, most comes from large commercial farms in California, Mexico, and Central America. Transporting it thousands of miles negates the organic principle of “eating local,” to reduce our carbon footprints, but earning that coveted “USDA Certified Organic” seal is a rigorous process and expensive for small, local farms.

Rollin’ Oats in St. Petersburg only sells certified 100% organic produce, but not much is local.

“Buying local is a huge hurdle,” said Phillip Parisi, produce manager at the health food supermarket that features an abundance and wide variety of fresh veggies, and where they try to keep prices competitive.

“I’d like to buy more locally, but the lack of wholesale pricing (from small local farms) means I have to charge more,” he said, “and it’s usually not enough to maintain a steady supply – [and] that disappoints customers.”

So the best place for organic, local-to-Tampa-Bay, check with your local farmer’s markets, or join a CSA. To see regenerative agriculture in action, visit Sweetwater Farm. To find out more about Sweetwater’s Sunday farmer’s market, community suppers, and its education programs – or to volunteer, visit sweetwater-organic.org.