How to Get Involved with Boca Ciega High School

by

The Boca Ciega High School logo with the pirate. Text reads "Boca Ciega High School"
Wan to get involved with Bogie? Here’s how.
Boca Ciega High School

Times are changing. You don’t have to be on the PTA to be involved with Gulfport’s Boca Ciega High School.

The home of the Pirates welcomes alumni, parents, and supporters to get involved. Here are some options:

  • Join the School Advisory Council (SAC). It’s a council of involved community members and students who meet once a month to discuss school improvement, including how SAC funds will get spent. The SAC meets on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m., on campus.
  • Volunteer with the school’s sport teams, art clubs, in the office, and other places. Call the school for information on volunteer placement and need.
  • BCHS always needs mentors who can guide young scholars. Mentorship positions are available with the Take Stock In Children Scholarship Program, the Girlfriends Club, the College & Career Center, and the 5,000 Role Models Club.

“BCHS is part of your community and we welcome you to be part of our school,” Boca Ciega principal Jennifer Gil wrote in a press release.

Short on time? Next time you have good news about students or staff, feel free to share on social media and follow the school on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Please note, anyone who comes onto school property must be screened by Boca Ciega High School.

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper