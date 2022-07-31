How to Get Involved with Boca Ciega High School

Times are changing. You don’t have to be on the PTA to be involved with Gulfport’s Boca Ciega High School.

The home of the Pirates welcomes alumni, parents, and supporters to get involved. Here are some options:

Join the School Advisory Council (SAC). It’s a council of involved community members and students who meet once a month to discuss school improvement, including how SAC funds will get spent. The SAC meets on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m., on campus.

Volunteer with the school’s sport teams, art clubs, in the office, and other places. Call the school for information on volunteer placement and need.

BCHS always needs mentors who can guide young scholars. Mentorship positions are available with the Take Stock In Children Scholarship Program, the Girlfriends Club, the College & Career Center, and the 5,000 Role Models Club.

“BCHS is part of your community and we welcome you to be part of our school,” Boca Ciega principal Jennifer Gil wrote in a press release.

Short on time? Next time you have good news about students or staff, feel free to share on social media and follow the school on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Please note, anyone who comes onto school property must be screened by Boca Ciega High School.