How to Join Treasure Island’s Boat Parade

Treasure Island holds its 37th annual lighted boat parade on Dec. 17. This is one of the largest boat parades in the Tampa Bay area and features a diversity of boats covered in festive lights and holiday decorations. This event includes musical entertainment, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a concession stand.

