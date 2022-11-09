How to Join Treasure Island’s Boat Parade

by

a boat on the water lit up by colorful christmas lights
It is the most wonderful time of the year to enjoy bright, colorful Christmas lights.
Adobe Stock

Treasure Island holds its 37th annual lighted boat parade on Dec. 17. This is one of the largest boat parades in the Tampa Bay area and features a diversity of boats covered in festive lights and holiday decorations. This event includes musical entertainment, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a concession stand.

Here’s more details

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper