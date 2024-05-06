How To Prepare for Hurricane Season in Gulfport

Hurricanes are as Floridian as key lime pie. Despite this, their increasing intensity each year causes problems for tourists and residents. The City of Gulfport provides residents with tools to deal with the wind, rain, and flooding. The City reviews frequently asked questions about everything from sandbags to evacuation to help ensure Gulfportians know how to stay safe.

Gulfport Hurricane Season FAQs

On its website, the City aggregates resources — both local to Gulfport and county-wide. This includes maps of Pinellas County so that people can check their flood and evacuation zones.

Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30, although in recent years, outlying storms have popped up in Florida on either side of the official season. Throughout the season, Pinellas County and many coastal Pinellas cities provide residents with the chance to fill sandbags, which can help stop some flooding. To learn where to fill sandbags near you, visit the Pinellas County website.

Three Steps to Preparedness

Gulfport details the three steps to preparedness for hurricanes. The most important aspect they stress is to have a plan. This includes signing up for emergency notifications, knowing about evacuation and flooding, having a hurricane kit, and understanding your level of risk.

The City provides residents with help for evacuation. If a resident needs assistance during an evacuation, call Gulfport Fire & Rescue at 727-893-1062. Note that Gulfport Fire & Rescue — as with most first responders — will not be able to assist in any evacuated areas once storm-force winds arrive.

If you’re not evacuating, the next step is to continue to monitor the storm. Depending on the severity, the City recommends planning for three to seven days of uncertainty with things like water, transportation, and electricity.

The last step is to make sure communication is possible, either via cell-phone or other methods.

How to Get Information

The City recommends a couple of ways to get information. The first is a free service with Alert Pinellas, that sends a notification to residents when there is an emergency. Sign up at mygulfport.us/alertpinellas.

The City also uses emails to provide emergency announcements. Visit mygulfport.us/enews to register.

Finally, bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.