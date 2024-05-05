How to Prepare for Sea Turtle Nesting Season

Every year, thousands of sea turtles make their way onto Florida beaches to lay their eggs. This process is long, and leaves the turtle vulnerable. If a turtle is disturbed, it abandons its clutch, meaning more than a hundred hatchlings won’t survive. With all sea turtle species listed as endangered, this is detrimental to the overall populations. Residents on the beach hold the responsibility of making sure these animals are able to safely nest, and grow their populations.

Steps To Keep Turtles Safe

As sea turtles make their way onto beaches at night, there aren’t very many people on the beach while they’re nesting. Despite this, daytime beachgoers aren’t in the clear. According to Lisa Reich, the head of Coastal Wildlife Advocacy Group, the most important thing people can do is “leave no trace.” This means taking all belongings and trash from the beach when leaving, as well as filling in holes and knocking down sand castles.

“The biggest concepts are clean, dark, flat, and distance,” said Reich. “Make sure trash is gone. Keep lights low. Knock down sandcastles and fill in holes, and stay away from any nesting sea turtles. If you get the chance to see one, keep your distance, and watch. It really is something beautiful.”

Lighting is the biggest threat. These turtles need darkness to stay safe, but businesses and beachgoers often neglect this.

“At night, we encourage people not to use flashlights. The moon gives plenty of light anyways,” said Reich. “If you absolutely need a flashlight, don’t use a white light; use a red light. Businesses and houses should close their shades at night too.”

Keep Your Distance

Reich continued to stress the importance of distance.

“Stay away from the nesting females. Many people want to help the hatchlings make it to the water, but they need to crawl so they can imprint on the beach,” said Reich. “Stay out of the nesting mother’s line of sight, as it can startle her. We’ve seen many instances where we can see their tracks, see the hole they dug, but find no eggs because she was startled. That is completely avoidable. If someone is breaking these guidelines, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, or your local non-emergency line to deal with it.”

Future For The Beach

Reich’s group works not only for sea turtles, but all wildlife that calls the beach home.

“I feel like progress is being made,” said Reich. “The City approved me to introduce the beach ambassador to be a friendly face on the beach to educate the public and businesses on the beach. It isn’t just about beach dos and don’ts, but helping people find the best restaurants, stores, and bars if they’re interested. The future looks good.”

Reich presents the Volunteer Beach Ambassador program to the City on May 15. After that, she hopes to find volunteers to fill the positions.

