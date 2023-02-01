Hubbard’s Marina Launches New Gulfport-Built Boat

On Jan. 25, Hubbard’s Marina held a vessel christening ceremony to introduce its second fabricated vessel MV Egmont Key Ferry.

The Hubbard family launched this ferry in “an effort to grow their fleet, their ferry routes, and their business,” they said.

This ceremony celebrated the launch of a family-built vessel. According to the marina, the 49-foot fast-ferry snorkeling vessel holds 49 passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard approved of the Model HUBCat49, which means the vessel is ready to make runs between Fort De Soto’s Bay Pier and Egmont Key State Park.

Captain Mark Hubbard said he’s happy about moving forward into building boats. Eventually, the “Hubs Marine Fabrication will be fabricating vessels not only to build on Hubbard’s Marina” but to also expand vessels for distribution in other parts of the U.S. and the Caribbean.