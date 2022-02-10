Human Bones Found Near Howard Frankland Identified

View of the Howard Frankland Bridge from the road
Police have been investigating the discovery of potential human remains near the Howard Frankland Bridge and I-275.
Human remains found near the Howard Frankland Bridge late last month have been identified as those of man who went missing in in 2016.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and St. Petersburg Police Department identified remains found Jan. 28 as those of 34-year-old Rang Truong. Truong went missing two days after Christmas 2016, near Derby Lane on Gandy Boulevard.

“Truong fled on foot from his brother’s vehicle and was unable to be located,” according to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Subsequent searches and follow ups on the case also failed to locate Truong, who had “intellectual disabilities and other mental health concerns,” according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office linked the remains found by the bridge to Truong through dental records; officials have notified his family.

The coroner has yet to determine the cause of death.

