Hurricane Bingo Anyone?

After hearing the bars are still closed and masks are mandatory, Isaias did the Electric Slide to the right last weekend and headed up the coast. But it’s hardly the end of the season for us.

There’s another disturbance in the Atlantic right behind him, and you can rest assured there will be more. It’s only August, after all.

All this waiting and watching can get you down, so the Gabber decided to have a little fun in the form of Hurricane Bingo.

After you’ve prepped and planned, be on the lookout for these signs of the season in the Bay area. First one to complete a card – and sent us the pictures for proof – will win a prize.

(Bingo is fun, but hurricanes are not. If you haven’t already, please review tips and planning tools, including evacuation routes, in the Pinellas All Hazard Guide. Sign up for Alert Pinellas for all the latest updates.)