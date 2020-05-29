Hurricane Prep Gets a Tax Break

While it may not be foremost on folks’ minds these days, unfortunately hurricane season is on our doorstep, with two named storms already forming in the Atlantic over the past few weeks, and another disturbance potentially emerging, according to the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane season officially starts June 1and runs through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a busy season this year, with a 60% chance of above-normal activity.
What does that mean for us? Time to get those supplies ready!
The Florida legislature has declared a tax holiday for supply shopping, which begins Friday, May 29 through June 4. During this time, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness will be exempt from sales tax, with some restrictions.
Items that will be tax-free during the holiday include: reusable ice, coolers, portable light sources, fuel containers, batteries, bungee cords, tarps, generators and more.
For more information and a list of qualifying items, and more information, check out the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Information Publication on the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
