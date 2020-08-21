Hurricane Season 2020 Might Make History 

August, September and early October are generally the peak months when it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes, according to the Weather Channel.

“For the first time since the Great Depression, it’s possible that two tropical systems could make landfall in the mainland United States at virtually the same time.”

As of 11 a.m., Friday, August 21 the National Hurricane Center is tracking one tropical storm, Laura, one tropical depression (#14) and one disturbance off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Laura is the most imminent threat to Florida, of the three. TS Laura may head toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico early next week, possibly as a hurricane. The track is currently uncertain.

Tropical depression fourteen, likely to develop into named storm Marco, has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to first impact parts of Central America and Mexico as a tropical storm or hurricane before emerging into the western Gulf of Mexico.

As for the tropical wave off of the west coast of Africa, conditions are expected to be conducive development over the next few days, and the system could become a tropical depression, according to meteorologists.

Have you ever wondered what happens when two hurricanes collide?

It’s called the Fujiwhara Effect and yes, there is a slight possibility of this happening.

According to the NOAA, “The Fujiwhara Effect is when two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center. If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths. But often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.”

If we’re lucky, one storm will squash the other and we’ll go about business as usual.

For more information residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media (the Gabber will be posting regular updates), and the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.

If you haven’t already, you can review tips and planning tools in the 2020 All Hazard Guide online.