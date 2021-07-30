Hurricane Supplies for Seniors

Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation Treasurer Gail Gravell and one of the directors, Larry Kennedy, stand with boxes of Hurricane Emergency Kits for qualified, low-income Gulfport seniors. There were 32 kits at the initial distribution on July 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Catherine Hickman Theater, but organizers plan to distribute 100 total. The kits are funded by a $5,000 grant from the Senior Citizens Services at the Pinellas Community Foundation. The Hurricane Emergency kits include flashlights, batteries, hand crank radios, notepads, pencils, first aid kits, plastic file holders, whistles, non-perishable foods, canned goods and can openers.

