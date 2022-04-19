Hurricanes and Trash Pirates Clean Madeira Beach

Friday, April 22 is Earth Day, and local environmental conservation group the Trash Pirates of Madeira Beach will partner with a local chapter of the Miami Hurricanes Alumni group to do some good and show Mother Earth some love this weekend.

This Saturday April 23, the Tampa ‘Canes – a local chapter of the University of Miami Hurricanes alumni – will host an Earth Day beach cleanup service and celebration. Anyone wishing to volunteer at this “‘Canes Day of Service” should register online first. Participants will meet at the pavilion in Archibald Beach Park at 6 p.m., and they’ll have trash bags for volunteers. Bonus: The person who picks up the most litter gets some free Miami Hurricanes swag.

Local heroes the Trash Pirates of Mad Beach – an environmental conservation and community service organization – will also participate in the beach cleanup. After the cleanup of Madeira Beach, the Tampa ‘Canes will host a beach volleyball game. Have fun and make friends while enjoying a more beautiful, litter-free view of the beach.

Visit events.miami.edu for more information.